Record-Breaking Portrait Event Celebrates Sir Lenny Henry

In a spectacular display of artistic talent, over a thousand artists from across the globe came together to create a record-breaking number of portraits of the iconic actor and comedian, Sir Lenny Henry. The event marked the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the renowned art competition, Portrait Artist of the Year, and was hosted by Sky Arts at Lindley Hall in London.

Participants were tasked with an extraordinary challenge: to paint a portrait of Sir Lenny Henry in just sixty minutes, using acrylic paints on A3 canvases. Two hundred artists attended the event in person, travelling from as far as Yorkshire and Glasgow. In addition, 1150 art enthusiasts joined the event online, following a livestream on Facebook and TikTok, with presenter Yinka Bokinni leading the virtual experience. Viewers from countries as far-flung as Norway, Portugal, Canada, and the United States tuned in. Notably, students from Art-K, an art school for children and adults, and schools that took part in Sky Arts’ Access All Arts Week initiative, were among the livestream participants.

Gareth Reid, recently crowned Portrait Artist of the Decade, graced the event with his presence and shared his expertise with artists of all ages and levels of experience. His guidance was particularly valuable for those who were attempting portrait painting for the first time.

Sir Lenny Henry expressed his enthusiasm for the record attempt, which surpassed his expectations. He found inspiration in witnessing artists of diverse abilities and ages coming together to create 200 unique portraits of him. Engaging with the artists and learning about their work was a highlight for the esteemed actor and comedian.

One of the participating artists, Miriam Amankwa, cherished the event for the opportunity to connect with fellow artists and observe their diverse artistic styles.

For a decade, Sky Arts has championed the recognition of the UK’s most exceptional portrait artists. Guided by judges Kate Bryan, Kathleen Soriano, and Tai Shan Schierenberg, the competition has unearthed exceptional talent. Last year’s winner, Morag Caister, had the honor of creating a portrait of Sir Lenny Henry for the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, was thrilled to welcome fans and budding artists to Lindley Hall for the tenth series of Portrait Artist of the Year. He commended participants for their impressive achievements within the one-hour time frame and identified potential future stars among them.

To view the portraits created during the record attempt, interested individuals can search for the hashtag #PAOTYWorldRecord on social media. The event received support from Cass Art, an art materials supplier.

The current series of Portrait Artist of the Year is already underway, featuring aspiring artists competing for the 2023 title. Throughout the series, celebrities from various fields serve as subjects for the portraits. The artists will impress the judges across seven heats to progress in the competition.

Among this year’s notable sitters are Emma Freud, Richard Curtis, Fleur East, Ainsley Harriott, Rory Stewart, Rob Delaney, Jay Rayner, Nihal Arthanyake, Susanna Reid, Phillipa Perry, Alan Titchmarsh, Sue Barker, Josh Widdecombe, Nicky Spence, Shirley Ballas, Vanessa Kingori, Mishal Hussain, Nigel Havers, Lenny Rush, Joe Sugg, and Daryl McCormack.

The winner of each heat will have the opportunity to paint British pop icon Emma Bunton in the semi-final. The three finalists will then compete for the title, with the final challenge being to paint broadcasting legend and Portrait Artist of the Year royalty, Dame Joan Bakewell.

This year’s champion will receive a prestigious £10,000 commission to create a portrait of renowned conservationist Dr. Jane Morris Goodall DBE. The portrait will be unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in December.

Portrait Artist of the Year airs weekly on Sky Arts, Freeview, and NOW.