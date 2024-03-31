UK News in Pictures

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
screenshot 2024 04 01 at 00.57.19

In a year marked by unprecedented challenges, official figures reveal a staggering increase in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel from France to Britain via small boats. Nearly 5,000 individuals have embarked on this perilous journey since the beginning of the year, surpassing all previous records for the same period.

As of March 30, a total of 4,993 migrants have arrived in the UK, with 349 individuals detected crossing the channel on Easter Saturday alone. This surge in arrivals highlights the escalating crisis of irregular migration and poses significant challenges for border authorities.

Despite promises from Rishi Sunak’s government to “stop the boats,” the numbers paint a stark reality. With more than 2,000 arrivals in March alone, the government’s pledge faces formidable obstacles as efforts to curb migration prove increasingly complex.

One aspect of the government’s strategy involves sending small boat arrivals to Rwanda. However, legislative delays have hindered the implementation of this plan, underscoring the difficulties in addressing the issue effectively.

The situation has prompted Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock to criticize the government’s response, labelling their approach as complacent and ineffective. Concerns are also raised about the safety of migrants undertaking the treacherous journey, with overcrowded dinghies posing significant risks.

In response, a Home Office spokesman reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the crisis, emphasizing the need for cooperation with international partners and tougher legislation to save lives and deter illegal crossings.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary James Cleverly has intensified pressure on the church over suspicions of asylum seekers exploiting religious conversion to secure asylum. These concerns come in the wake of a high-profile case involving a convicted sex offender who was granted asylum after claiming to be a Christian convert.

Cleverly’s remarks underscore the government’s efforts to address perceived vulnerabilities in the asylum system, emphasizing the distinction between religious conversion and asylum claims.

As the migrant crisis continues to unfold, the government faces mounting pressure to implement effective measures to stem the flow of irregular migration and safeguard national borders.

