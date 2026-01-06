Watch Live

INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies

  • Updated: 12:24
  • , 6 January 2026
Reece Twycross has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after a court heard how he almost snapped the neck of a six-week-old baby during a loss of temper and physically abused a second child, leaving both youngsters traumatised.

The sentencing took place in Sunderland, where the court was told the violence caused serious physical risk and profound psychological harm to the children.

“We Had to Mourn Two Babies Who Are Still Alive”

Family members said the six-week-old infant narrowly avoided catastrophic injury, while the couple’s one-year-old daughter was also assaulted, leaving her deeply distressed and fearful.

In an emotional statement released after the hearing, relatives said:

“Their mother and our family had to mourn two babies that are, thank God, still alive and healthy — but we will never see them again. We’ve lost them because this man couldn’t control his temper.”

The court heard that Twycross’s actions were carried out in anger, with no regard for the extreme vulnerability of the children, and that the impact of the abuse will remain with them long after the case has concluded.

Suspended Sentence Sparks Anger

Despite the severity of the offending, Twycross avoided immediate custody. The 18-month sentence was suspended, meaning he will only be jailed if he breaches strict conditions imposed by the court.

Those conditions are understood to include:

  • A prohibition on any contact with the children

  • Mandatory anger-management and behavioural programmes

  • Ongoing supervision by probation services

The outcome has triggered anger and disbelief among relatives, who say the punishment fails to reflect the seriousness of the harm caused.

“The Damage Doesn’t End With the Sentence”

Family members say the consequences extend far beyond the courtroom.

“The psychological trauma doesn’t belong only to the children,” one relative said. “It’s something their mother, their family, and everyone involved will live with forever.”

Safeguarding agencies remain involved, and the children are understood to be safe and away from Twycross.

