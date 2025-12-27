Watch Live

SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028

  • Updated: 14:51
  • , 27 December 2025
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028

Electric and hybrid car drivers will face a new per-mile tax from 2028, Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed in the Autumn Budget. The Electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) ends the current exemption for these eco-friendly rides, charging motorists based on how far they drive.

Big Changes Hit Motoring Taxes from 2026

The shake-up starts earlier, with Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) for cars, vans, and motorcycles rising in line with inflation from April 1, 2026. High-polluting vehicles could see bigger hikes, while heavy goods vehicles face similar increases, including a heftier levy.

The Expensive Car Supplement threshold will also jump to £50,000 for zero-emission vehicles registered after April 1, 2025, benefiting owners of pricier electric and hydrogen-fuelled wheels.

Company Cars and Plug-In Hybrids Get Tax Tweaks

  • Employee Car Ownership Schemes will be taxed under Benefit-in-Kind rules starting April 6, 2026, but enforcement won’t kick in until 2030, with a transition period until 2032.
  • A temporary tax break on plug-in hybrids will run from January 2025 to April 2028 to stop sudden tax spikes caused by tougher emissions rules.

Support for UK Car Industry and Controversy

Reeves says the reforms “boost our British car industry” and promises over £1.5 billion in EV funding plus savings of £440 a year for more than one million motorists. But critics slam the per-mile charge as a betrayal of drivers lured to electric vehicles with tax perks.

Motoring groups warn this could backfire, putting off buyers just as the UK aims to ditch petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Stay tuned to Britannia Daily for the latest on these motoring tax overhauls.

Recommended for you

BAD APPLE Shocking Night Out: YouTuber Clashes with Doormen and Police in Public Spat
Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon
MAJOR SEARCH STOOD DOWN Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon

BREAKING

FEARED DEAD Two Men Missing After Budleigh Salterton Sea Rescue

BREAKING

Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
PROBE LAUNCHED Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property

Must READ

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
STILL CRITICAL Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
THREE MISSING House Blaze Near Stroud Police probe launched
John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
URGENT RECALL John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
'Bomb' Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
MOTORWAY MADNESS The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit
Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
SHATTERED Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning

More For You

Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
NO WATER THIS CHRISTMAS Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat
MURDER PROBE Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat

BREAKING

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Two Men still Missing in Budleigh Salterton Water Christmas day Swim
Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester

More From UK News in Pictures

ootballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
PICTURED AND NAMED Footballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
FATAL COLLSION Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy
Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
FROST BITES Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
MAJOR INCIDENT Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
CAUGHT OUT Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
SHOT AND STABBED Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
URGENT SEARCH CONTINUES Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
FIND HER Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
TOO RISKY Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
RESCUE MISSION Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro

More From UKNIP

Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar
BRUTAL ATTACK Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
Major M1 Crash: Drivers Trapped in Multi-Lane Smash Near Shepshed Leicestershire
Walsall Teen Disappears on Christmas Eve – Police Plead for Help
FIND RILEY Walsall Teen Disappears on Christmas Eve – Police Plead for Help
Missing Man, 65, Feared Confused – Police Urge Public to Call 999
BRING HIM HOME Missing Man, 65, Feared Confused – Police Urge Public to Call 999