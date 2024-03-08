As Ramadan approaches, regulators are urging caution to ensure charitable donations reach their intended recipients amidst heightened giving during this holy month.

Ramadan, a time of generosity and charitable giving among 3.9 million British Muslims sees increased donations to support various causes. However, fraudsters may exploit this generosity through fake appeal websites, email scams, or bogus charities.

To safeguard donations, the Charity Commission has launched the “Donate with Confidence” campaign, offering guidance on safe giving. The campaign encourages individuals to verify charities on the Charity Register, ensuring their legitimacy and understanding their charitable purposes and fund allocation.

To ensure donations reach the intended cause, the Charity Commission advises several checks:

Verify Charity Registration: Check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register. Exercise Caution: Be cautious when providing financial information and responding to emails or links. Research Charity Spending: Understand how the charity utilizes funds and its impact. Look for Fundraising Badge: Verify the charity’s registration with the Fundraising Regulator. Face-to-Face Collections: Ensure collectors possess relevant licenses from local authorities.

Helen Stephenson, CEO of the Charity Commission, emphasized the importance of ensuring donations reach their intended recipients, particularly during Ramadan, stating, “Donating to a registered charity is a good way to feel confident.”

Gerald Oppenheim, CEO of the Fundraising Regulator, echoed this sentiment, encouraging donors to conduct simple checks to verify the legitimacy of charities and ensure donations reach their intended beneficiaries.

Fadi Itani OBE, CEO of Muslim Charities Forum, highlighted the generosity of the UK Muslim community during Ramadan and emphasized the need for donors to stay vigilant and support regulated charities to protect their donations and make a positive impact.

As individuals prepare to give generously during Ramadan, regulators stress the importance of exercising caution and conducting thorough checks to ensure donations make a meaningful difference to those in need.