Relief as severe flood warnings lifted after Storm Babet, but more anticipated in the coming week

In the aftermath of Storm Babet, three severe flood warnings along the River Derwent in Derby and two on the River Idle in the East Midlands have been lifted, providing some relief. However, the Environment Agency cautions that additional flood warnings are anticipated for these regions into the coming week.

“River flooding will persist into Wednesday along the River Severn,” stated the Environment Agency. They also indicated the likelihood of further flooding from rivers and surface water on Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of England due to continued heavy rainfall.

As of 20.10 on Sunday, October 22, there were currently 128 flood warnings and 127 flood alerts in effect, signifying expected and possible flooding, respectively.

Tragically, Storm Babet’s toll has claimed at least four lives, with 83-year-old Maureen Gilbert found dead in her home in Chesterfield on Saturday morning. Another victim, 57-year-old Wendy Taylor, lost her life after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, on Thursday. Described as “a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her,” Wendy Taylor’s passing is mourned by her family.

The Environment Agency urges the public to stay vigilant, sign up for flood warnings, and stay updated on the latest safety advice. With heavy downpours expected on saturated ground, the risk of flooding remains high.

Major rivers are anticipated to be flooded until Tuesday, causing disruptions to train services across parts of Scotland, Yorkshire, and East Anglia. Some routes are still submerged, emphasising the ongoing challenges posed by Storm Babet.