Renewed Appeal for Information: Help Solve the 18-Year-Old Murder of Martin Conlon

Today, the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team has made a renewed appeal for information regarding the murder of Martin Conlon. On the 18th anniversary of his tragic death, authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving the case. The independent charity Crimestoppers has backed this appeal, offering a reward of up to £20,000.

Martin Conlon, aged 35 at the time, was killed in the Keady area of South Armagh on Monday, November 7, 2005. He was discovered unconscious on the Farnaloy Road by members of the public shortly after 18.30. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital. Conlon had suffered gunshot wounds to his head.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly provided further details on the case, stating that it is believed two masked men forcibly placed Conlon into the back of his own vehicle, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat. This incident occurred earlier on the same evening in the Greenpark Crest area, just off the Monaghan Road in Armagh. The assailants then drove the car, with one of them behind the wheel, to the Farnaloy Road, where they shot Conlon and left him abandoned.

Describing the murder as calculated, ruthless, and cold-blooded, Detective Chief Inspector Kelly emphasised that the crime occurred during the early evening when members of the public, including children, would have been present in the area. He appealed to individuals who may have knowledge about the perpetrators to search their conscience and consider the immense loss and heartache suffered by Conlon’s family.

Despite the passage of 18 years, Conlon’s parents, who have since passed away, never witnessed justice for their son’s murder. Detective Chief Inspector Kelly expressed the ongoing sorrow experienced by Conlon’s remaining loved ones.

Understanding the potential reluctance to come forward with information, Detective Chief Inspector Kelly highlighted the support provided by the independent charity Crimestoppers. He emphasised that Crimestoppers is separate from the police and guarantees 100% anonymity. To encourage cooperation, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Martin’s murder.

Crimestoppers reiterated their commitment to anonymity, noting that they do not trace computer IP addresses or record telephone calls. They assured the public that no caller line display or 1471 facility is available. The reward will only be payable for information directly passed to Crimestoppers, not the police. When contacting Crimestoppers, individuals should request a reward code, which can be obtained by speaking to their Contact Centre or completing an anonymous online form on their website.

Anyone with information related to Martin Conlon’s murder is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or submit information online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.