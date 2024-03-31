Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know

As families gear up for summer holidays abroad, ensuring that your child’s passport is up to date is essential. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to renew your child’s passport in the UK.
A child’s passport is valid for five years and is required until they reach the age of 16. If your child’s passport is set to expire before your planned travel dates, it’s crucial to initiate the renewal process.
How to Renew a Child’s Passport:
1. Online Renewal:
- Cost: £53.50
- Visit the Government website and complete the online application.
- You’ll need a digital photo of your child and supporting documents.
2. Postal Renewal:
- Cost: £64
- Obtain a physical form from a Post Office offering the Passport Check and Send service or by calling the Passport Adviceline (0300 222 0000).
- Fill in sections 1, 2, 3, 4, and 9 of the form. If your child is 12 or over, they need to sign section 6.
- If your child is 11 or under or their appearance has changed significantly, a countersignatory must fill in section 10 and certify the child’s photo.
- Post your completed form, photos, and documents using the pre-printed envelope provided, or use the Passport Check and Send service at the Post Office.
Required Documents for Renewal:
- Your child’s old passport
- Any valid passports from other countries
- Any court orders related to the child, such as those regarding parental responsibility or residency arrangements
- Digital or printed photo of the child, depending on the application method
Additional Information:
- Renewing your child’s passport ensures they have valid identification for international travel.
- It’s recommended to start the renewal process well in advance to avoid any last-minute complications.
By following these steps, you can ensure that your child’s passport is renewed smoothly, allowing for hassle-free travel experiences. Don’t let passport expiration dates hinder your family’s vacation plans!