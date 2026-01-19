Watch Live

DEADLY CRASH Renfe Driver Among 21 Dead After Horror High-Speed Train Crash Near Córdoba

  • Updated: 02:20
  • , 19 January 2026
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain

Spain has been rocked by its deadliest rail disaster in over a decade after an Iryo high-speed train derailed near Córdoba, triggering a devastating collision with a Renfe service. At least 21 people have died, and 100 were injured, 25 seriously, in a smash that has plunged the nation into mourning.

Catastrophe Strikes on Busy Córdoba Tracks

The horror unfolded at around 6:40pm on Sunday near Adamuz in Córdoba province. An Iryo train carrying 317 passengers from Málaga to Madrid suddenly derailed at the track entry switches. The last carriages swerved onto the opposite track just as a Renfe Alvia train from Madrid to Huelva was speeding towards them.

The resulting crash threw the first two carriages of the Renfe train off the rails in a violent impact. Transport Minister Óscar Puente bluntly described it as “terrible” in a social media post, confirming the high number of casualties and stressing that rescuers’ top priority was tending to the injured.

Nation in Shock as Rescue Efforts Continue

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez expressed grave concern and assured the public that emergency services and government agencies were fully mobilised. The Spanish royal family also conveyed their condolences to the victims’ families and wished a swift recovery to those hurt.

The driver of the Renfe train reportedly died in the collision, according to El Mundo. Dozens remain trapped in the wreckage, with rescuers battling darkness and difficult conditions to free passengers and administer urgent medical aid.

  • Firefighters from seven different stations drive extrication efforts.
  • Scores of ambulances and mobile intensive care units rushed to the scene.
  • Local residents donate food and blankets to support field hospitals.

Chaos Spreads Across Spain’s Rail Network

All high-speed rail services linking Madrid and Andalusian cities, including Seville, Málaga, and Huelva, have been suspended at least through Monday. The disruption caused massive travel chaos, with long queues for car rentals at Madrid’s Atocha station and calls for emergency bus replacements.

Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Diaz Ayus,o offered regional hospitals to help treat the injured if Andalusia’s facilities become overwhelmed.

Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Terrifying Moments

Radio journalist Salvador Jiménez, onboard the Iryo train, described the derailment as feeling “like an earthquake.” He witnessed carriages smashed, with crew forcing open doors to evacuate panicked passengers. Another passenger reported violent shaking about 10 minutes after leaving the previous station, with the derailment hitting the rear carriages hardest.

What Went Wrong? Investigations Underway

With the crash site near track entry switches, investigators are scrutinising possible faults in points or junction infrastructure. Critical questions remain:

  • Did track defects or signalling failures cause the initial derailment?
  • Why did the derailed carriages encroach on the adjacent track?
  • Were proper warnings issued to the oncoming Renfe train?

It’s too early to confirm any cause, but this tragedy echoes Spain’s worst rail crash in 2013 at Santiago de Compostela, where 79 died. That disaster led to sweeping safety reforms, now under fresh scrutiny as authorities seek answers.

 

County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
