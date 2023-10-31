Renfrew Police Launch Investigation into Suspicious Death of 52-Year-Old Man

Renfrew police are seeking crucial information to aid in their investigation into the tragic death of a 52-year-old man in the area. The incident unfolded on Renfield Street during the early hours of Monday, October 30, 2023, sending shockwaves through the community.

Authorities were alerted to the scene following a distressing call at approximately 03:00 reporting an injured man in a common close. Despite the swift response of emergency services, the victim, identified as Alastair Campbell from Renfrew, was pronounced dead at the location.

The circumstances surrounding Alastair’s untimely demise are currently being treated as suspicious, prompting an immediate and thorough investigation. Detectives are working diligently to uncover the full details of the incident and are calling upon potential witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, who heads the investigation for Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, extended his heartfelt condolences to Alastair’s grieving family and friends. He emphasized the significance of ascertaining the precise sequence of events that led to this tragedy and urged the public to assist in these efforts.

Detective Chief Inspector McCreadie further appealed to individuals who were present in the area during the incident. If anyone witnessed anything unusual or relevant, their cooperation is essential in helping solve this case. Additionally, those possessing dash cam footage, private CCTV recordings, or doorbell footage are encouraged to share these materials with the investigation team.

To ensure public safety and facilitate a comprehensive inquiry, an increased police presence will be noticeable in the vicinity. Concerned individuals, or those with information, are encouraged to approach these officers for assistance or to provide any pertinent details.

Members of the public who possess information related to the incident are urged to contact the police at 101, quoting reference number 0243 from October 30. Alternatively, individuals can choose to share information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The community’s collective efforts in aiding this investigation are pivotal in helping authorities unravel the circumstances surrounding Alastair Campbell’s tragic and untimely passing.