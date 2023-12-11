Rescue Operation Successful as Missing Person Found Safe

On Saturday, 9 December 2023, a coordinated search and rescue operation was undertaken off the coast at Sandown, Isle of Wight, for a missing person. The operation saw the involvement of several rescue units, including the Selsey RNLI all-weather lifeboat.

The UK Coastguard initiated the search, coordinating the efforts of various teams. Earlier in the day, the Bembridge RNLI lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, Sandown independent lifeboat, and local Coastguard Rescue Teams were dispatched to the area.

The Selsey all-weather lifeboat, launched at 1:20 pm, joined the search with full speed. While en route, the teams received the relieving news that the missing person had been found safe and well ashore.

Bembridge RNLI provided details of their involvement, stating that their lifeboat, RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17), was launched at 11:28 am. Despite a Force 6 Westerly breeze offshore, the lifeboat reached the search area quickly. After conducting a shoreline search, they were stood down following confirmation that the missing person was safe.