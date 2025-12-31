Riot Police Clamp Down on HMP Pentonville Protest

Officers are scrambling to control a protest outside HMP Pentonville in Islington. Trouble flared around 9pm when a group attempted to march beyond their permitted spot, breaking Public Order Act rules.

Breaking the Rules Sparks Arrests

The law demands protesters stick to a designated area outside the prison, but this mob tried to storm out. Police swiftly moved in, making several arrests on the spot.

Order Restored on New Year’s Eve

The remaining protesters have since been corralled back into their allowed zone as the authorities clamp down hard on any further disorder.