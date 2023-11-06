Rishi Sunak defends Tory Party’s complaint procedures amid serious allegations

In a press conference on Monday, Rishi Sunak acknowledged the gravity of allegations against an unnamed Tory MP, described as “very serious.” Sunak defended the Conservative Party’s complaint procedures, emphasising their robustness amid growing concerns over the handling of the claims.

During the briefing, Prime Minister urged individuals with evidence of criminal acts to contact the police directly. The call comes in response to mounting pressure for an investigation into the party’s internal handling of the allegations. Former Tory Party chairman Sir Jake Berry reportedly sent a letter to the police, highlighting an internal “failure” that allowed the unnamed MP to allegedly “continue to offend.”

The letter, as reported by the Mail on Sunday, disclosed that one alleged victim was receiving financial support from the party. Berry expressed concern that the matter had been ongoing for two years, suggesting the possibility of multiple victims subjected to a range of offences, including multiple rapes.

The accused MP, referred to as X in the report, has not been named due to legal considerations. The Prime Minister, speaking during a visit to Bacton Gas Terminal, acknowledged the seriousness of the anonymous allegations and refrained from commenting further, noting the potential involvement of a live police investigation.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who served as co-chairman of the party between September 2021 and June 2022, asserted a “zero tolerance approach” to claims of sexual misconduct. Dowden emphasised that such allegations should be reported to the police and denied any cover-up during his tenure.