A collision in Sandgate, Kent, has resulted in the closure of the road in both directions, with emergency services on the scene to secure the area and attend to those involved.

Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue are currently working to make the scene safe, alongside personnel for vehicle stabilization and extrication.

The incident occurred on Sandgate Road, just before Holy Trinity Church, heading towards Hythe. According to reports, a vehicle collided with a car parked on the left side of the road, resulting in significant damage.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported in connection with the collision. However, individuals involved in the incident are said to be understandably shaken up by the ordeal.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being while emergency services work to resolve the situation and clear the roadway.