road closure on the eastern road, southbound, portsmouth

Emergency repair work to a burst sewer main is scheduled to start at 8pm on Thursday 14 December and continue until end of the day on Sunday 17 December. This will require a closure of the Eastern Road (A2030) Southbound, by our contractors, from its junction with Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road.

The timing of the works ensures it avoids clashing with heavy traffic during Pompey FC home matches and peak journey times, including the Christmas festivities.

The work can’t be completed at night, as we need to excavate a hole to gain access to the sewers. Before the road is reopened there will be a period of time without workers on site, as the surface asphalt needs time to cure. This is an important part of ensuring the road is safe to drive on.

Anyone travelling in the area is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time, as traffic congestion is likely. Diversion signs for all types of traffic will be put in place via Portsbridge roundabout and Hilsea.

Southern Water says they are sorry for any disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. We appreciate your cooperation and support, while we repair the sewer.

Further details below

Road closure details

Eastern Road (A2030) southbound from Farlington Roundabout (junction with A27) to Anchorage Road will be closed from Thursday 14 Dec, 20:00hrs, to Sunday 17 December. Both lanes exiting off the A27 slip road to Farlington Roundabout will remain open, allowing access to the Farlington and Drayton areas.

Cycle and footpath closure details

The cycle path and footpath on the west side of Eastern Road, from Walton Road, over the Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road will be closed. Access to the Eastern Rd footpath from Blakesley Gardens and Wilby Lane will also be closed. The shared path for cyclists and pedestrians on the east side of the Eastern Road, remains fully open for use, along with the signal-controlled crossings across Farlington Roundabout.

We are continuing to work closely with our traffic management company, National Highways that are responsible for the A27, Portsmouth City Council as the Highway Authority and their partner that manages the local Portsmouth road network, Colas.

The latest traffic information can be found on Portsmouth City Council’s @Portsmouthroads on X