road safety operation in medway leads to arrests and vehicle seizures

In a significant road safety operation conducted in Medway, Kent Police, with assistance from Essex Police, have made arrests, seized vehicles, and issued numerous traffic offence reports. The operation, held on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, in Ambley Way, Gillingham, focused on ensuring road safety by examining the roadworthiness of vehicles.

Collaborating with teams from H.M. Revenue and Customs and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, police officers scrutinized over 20 vehicles. The operation led to the arrest of two drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other related offences. One of the individuals was in his 20s from Gillingham, and the other was a man in his 30s from Dartford.

The operation’s outcomes were significant:

Vehicle Prohibitions and Seizures: Nine vehicles were prohibited from further travel due to their unsafe conditions, and seven others were ordered to undergo repairs within ten days. Additionally, one vehicle was seized for being uninsured. Traffic Offence Reports: Several drivers received reports for various offences, including using a mobile phone while driving, operating an overweight vehicle, and exceeding permitted driving hours for Heavy Goods Vehicles.

Inspector Dave Crompton, from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit, stressed the importance of the operation. He noted that it targeted drivers and vehicles posing a risk to other road users. He emphasized the collaboration with Essex Police and other agencies in preventing hazardous vehicles from continuing their journeys until they were safe.

Inspector Crompton also sent out a clear message to motorists for the festive period, urging them to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and comply with all legal requirements. He warned that the police would continue these checks in the coming weeks, with strict actions against any offences. He highlighted that those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are at a high risk of being stopped and arrested.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Kent Police to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic laws, aiming to reduce accidents and improve safety for all road users in the region.