Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station

British Transport Police have launched an urgent appeal after a robbery in Earl’s Court Underground Station. The incident happened just after 12.40am on Sunday, 21 December.

Woman Chased and Assaulted Inside Station

Police say a woman was pursued through the Warren Street entrance of Earl’s Court by another woman. During the chase, the victim was assaulted and pushed. Her phone fell from her bag, and the attacker then fled with it.

CCTV Image Released – Can You Help?

BTP have released CCTV footage of a woman they believe may have important information connected to the incident. They are urging anyone who recognises her to come forward.

Text 61016

Call 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference 26 of 21 December when contacting police.