Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Roger Daltrey, the iconic frontman of The Who, has candidly discussed his health and age, revealing his realization that he is “on [his] way out.” The revelation comes after Daltrey decided to step down as the curator of the annual charity event Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, following his 80th birthday on March 1.

During his tenure as curator, Daltrey played a pivotal role in raising over £32 million for NHS units dedicated to young cancer patients.

In a piece for The Times, Daltrey expressed his sentiments about relinquishing the role and his desire to face the reality of his remaining time. “I have to be realistic. I’m on my way out. The average life expectancy is 83 and with a bit of luck I’ll make that, but we need someone else to drive things,” he stated. Despite stepping down from the curator position, Daltrey emphasized his ongoing commitment to TCT as a patron, pledging to continue supporting the organization behind the scenes by engaging with government officials and advocating for change.

Daltrey’s legendary career spans six decades as the frontman of The Who, which formed in 1964. The band has produced timeless hits like “Pinball Wizard,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Who Are You.”

However, Daltrey admitted that performing live has become increasingly challenging. He shared concerns about remembering lyrics for the TCT shows, noting the toll of prolonged breaks from performing. “On at 8.40 pm and I’ve got to say I really feel it tonight,” he revealed, describing the difficulties of returning to the stage after a hiatus, particularly during a harsh winter that affected his vocal cords.

While Daltrey steps away from his role with TCT, the charity has announced plans to enlist several guest curators over the next year to continue its mission of supporting young cancer patients.

As fans reflect on Daltrey’s remarkable contributions to music and philanthropy, his candid reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the passage of time and the importance of making the most of every moment.