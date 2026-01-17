Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton

A Romanian fugitive wanted for sex trafficking has been snapped up by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Manix Lacatusu, 46, was arrested in Southampton on Wednesday, January 14, after living in the UK under multiple aliases.

10-Year Sentence for Sexual Exploitation

Lacatusu is accused of sexually exploiting two girls, including an attempt to smuggle one to Italy back in 2015. After ignoring a trial summons, he was convicted in absentia and sentenced by a Romanian court in Gorj county to 10 years behind bars in May 2024.

Years on the Run in the UK

Spent time in Midlands and North West England

Tracked by specialist officers from NCA’s National Extradition Unit (NEU)

Arrested in Shirley Road area, Southampton

Extradition and Custody

After his arrest, Lacatusu was brought before Westminster magistrates’ court where he agreed to extradition back to Romania. He remains in custody as proceedings continue.

The NCA continues to work closely with Romanian authorities to bring traffickers to justice.