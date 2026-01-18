Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row

The MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell who has been in office since 2001, shocked Westminster today (January 18) by dumping the Conservative Party and joining Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.

‘Country Before Party’: MP Walks Out Over Chagos Islands

In a fiery statement, the MP declared: “This evening, with sorrow, I have decided to resign from my position as an opposition shadow minister and as a member of the Conservative & Unionist party.”

He explained: “Since joining the Tory party at 14, I have been a loyal supporter of Thatcherite values. But now, it’s time to put the country before the party.”

The spark? The Tory government’s failure to defend British sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. He accused both the government and opposition of “surrendering” this strategic territory to a foreign power.

Tory Hypocrisy on Chagos Islands Pushes MP Out

He blasted Conservative peers for failing to block the British Indian Ocean Territory Bill, blaming party bosses for forcing the vote through earlier this month.

He described the Tories as “irreparably tied to mistakes” and unwilling to admit “poor decisions.”

He also slammed the party for turning a blind eye to the concerns of his Romford constituents for too long.

Nigel Farage Welcomes Tory Defector

Following talks with Nigel Farage, the MP will become Reform’s seventh MP. Farage praised him as a “great patriot” and said:

“The Tory lies and hypocrisy over the Chagos Islands betrayal pushed him over the edge. He’ll be a huge boost for our May 7th campaign.”

This high-profile defection heaps pressure on the Tories just months before the general election, shining a harsh spotlight on the bitter Chagos Islands dispute rocking UK politics.