Watch Live

REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row

  • Updated: 21:31
  • , 18 January 2026
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row

The MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell who has been in office since 2001, shocked Westminster today (January 18) by dumping the Conservative Party and joining Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.

‘Country Before Party’: MP Walks Out Over Chagos Islands

In a fiery statement, the MP declared: “This evening, with sorrow, I have decided to resign from my position as an opposition shadow minister and as a member of the Conservative & Unionist party.”

He explained: “Since joining the Tory party at 14, I have been a loyal supporter of Thatcherite values. But now, it’s time to put the country before the party.

The spark? The Tory government’s failure to defend British sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. He accused both the government and opposition of “surrendering” this strategic territory to a foreign power.

Tory Hypocrisy on Chagos Islands Pushes MP Out

He blasted Conservative peers for failing to block the British Indian Ocean Territory Bill, blaming party bosses for forcing the vote through earlier this month.

He described the Tories as “irreparably tied to mistakes” and unwilling to admit “poor decisions.”

He also slammed the party for turning a blind eye to the concerns of his Romford constituents for too long.

Nigel Farage Welcomes Tory Defector

Following talks with Nigel Farage, the MP will become Reform’s seventh MP. Farage praised him as a “great patriot” and said:

“The Tory lies and hypocrisy over the Chagos Islands betrayal pushed him over the edge. He’ll be a huge boost for our May 7th campaign.”

This high-profile defection heaps pressure on the Tories just months before the general election, shining a harsh spotlight on the bitter Chagos Islands dispute rocking UK politics.

Recommended for you

Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
BRING HER HOME Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs

Must READ

Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest

More For You

Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
HATE CRIME Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
TRUMP SLAMMED Starmer Hits Back as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Spat
Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
RIOTERS MAYHEM Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
JEALOUS RAMPAGE Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
MASKED HIJACK UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
FLIGHT BAN Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
STUNNING CONFESSION Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
BRUTAL STABBING Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term

More From UKNIP

Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
CHARING AHEAD Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate
PRION LOVERS Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate
Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses
DEADLY COLLISON Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE RENEW APPEAL Man Dies After Larkfield Crash – Police Launch Urgent Appeal
error: Content is protected !!