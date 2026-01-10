Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute

Snooker shocker! Eight-time Masters champ Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from this year’s tournament just hours before his first-round clash. Chris Wakelin, fresh off a Scottish Open win, steps in to take his place at Alexandra Palace.

Medical Reasons Behind the Sudden Exit

O’Sullivan was set to face Neil Robertson on Wednesday but cited medical issues for his late withdrawal. This marks the fourth time Rocket has missed the Masters, having pulled out in 2013, 2020, and last year too.

Twist for Neil Robertson as Wakelin Gets Call-Up

Last year, Robertson replaced an absent O’Sullivan. This time, the tables have turned. Wakelin, the 17th seed who just clinched the Scottish Open, will take on Robertson in a surprise Masters debut.

Masters Misses Its Biggest Star

O’Sullivan’s absence is a huge blow to snooker fans and the Masters’ prestige. Losing its biggest drawcard so close to the start leaves a big gap at one of the sport’s biggest events.