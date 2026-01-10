Watch Live

PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute

  • Updated: 00:09
  • , 10 January 2026
Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute

Snooker shocker! Eight-time Masters champ Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from this year’s tournament just hours before his first-round clash. Chris Wakelin, fresh off a Scottish Open win, steps in to take his place at Alexandra Palace.

Medical Reasons Behind the Sudden Exit

O’Sullivan was set to face Neil Robertson on Wednesday but cited medical issues for his late withdrawal. This marks the fourth time Rocket has missed the Masters, having pulled out in 2013, 2020, and last year too.

Twist for Neil Robertson as Wakelin Gets Call-Up

Last year, Robertson replaced an absent O’Sullivan. This time, the tables have turned. Wakelin, the 17th seed who just clinched the Scottish Open, will take on Robertson in a surprise Masters debut.

Masters Misses Its Biggest Star

O’Sullivan’s absence is a huge blow to snooker fans and the Masters’ prestige. Losing its biggest drawcard so close to the start leaves a big gap at one of the sport’s biggest events.

Recommended for you

Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
VIOLENT BRAWL Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
Screenshot
SNOW JOKE Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings

Must READ

Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale
FAKE GUN SHOOTING Man Arrested After Early Morning ‘Shooting’ at Police in Kirkdale
US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
X BAN PLAN US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
HGV JAM Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
LIMITED FINDINGS Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
POLICE PROBE Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
LUCKY ESCAPE Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
BAR BRAWL PROBE Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men

More For You

Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead

More From UK News in Pictures

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Racist Assault in Amesbury
SWINDON SHOCKER Teens Trapped and Taunted by Three Bikers
Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
RESCUED Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
STAY SAFE Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
BOXING DAY HORROR Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
I FEARED FOR MY LIFE Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed
Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
VILE IMAGES Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
FIND THEM Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
FLOOD ALERT ISSUED FOR PARTS OF KENT Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead

More From UKNIP

Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
HISTORY OF ABUSE Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
error: Content is protected !!