Rotherham Paedo Caught Live in the Act – Jailed Over Filthy Child Abuse Stream from Philippines

Global Police Sting Nets UK Child Abuser

A 49-year-old Rotherham man has been slammed behind bars for four and a half years after cops busted him in a sick child abuse livestream racket running out of the Philippines.

Richard Green was exposed following a US-led probe backed by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Between July and November 2019, he flooded a Filipino woman with 350 messages, made ten video calls, and received vile indecent images of children.

Operating under the username ‘Rich2076’, Green demanded live webcam sessions featuring the woman’s nine-year-old daughter, begging for explicit footage.

Digital Forensics Uncover Shocking Evidence

In February 2024, officers seized a dozen of Green’s devices. Forensic analysis revealed more horrors — including a second account used to wire payments to the woman. Chat logs showed he paid for mobile top-ups to secure live abuse streams.

Disturbingly, between October 2020 and November 2023, Green obsessively chatted about the woman’s 15-year-old daughter and searched vile terms like “teen” and “schoolgirls.”

Police found 28 indecent images on his gadgets, including seven Category A – the most serious – and 13 classified as extreme.

Justice Hits Hard as Man Jailed

Green initially denied all charges but crumbled and pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court in August 2025. Today, he was locked up for four years and six months for arranging child sexual offences and possessing indecent images.