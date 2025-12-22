Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks

Two men have finally been locked up for raping a vulnerable teenage girl in Rotherham—25 years after their vile crimes. Kessur Ajaib, 44, and Mohammed Makhmood, 43, were handed a combined 15-and-a-half-year sentence today following a National Crime Agency probe.

Decades-Old Abuse Brought to Justice

The pair, then aged between 18 and 20, preyed on a girl of around 14 over a two-year period starting in 1999. Ajaib first struck by chatting her up, offering alcohol, then dragging her into an alleyway to rape her. Makhmood’s attack came later, when he found the girl waiting at a bus stop. He invited her for a cigarette before leading her to a graveyard and assaulting her.

Sentences and Lifelong Punishments

Ajaib got eight years and six months for rape, plus three years for indecent assault (served concurrently).

Makhmood was sentenced to seven years for his crime.

Both men must sign the sex offender register for life.

Justice After Years of Waiting

The case was cracked open by Operation Stovewood, the NCA’s dedicated investigation into sexual abuse in Rotherham, which began in 2014. Officers identified the victim and gathered corroborating evidence, leading to arrests in early 2024. After a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, both men were found guilty on 23 July 2025.

“The victim bravely came forward after many years, allowing justice to be served,” said an NCA spokesperson.

This case highlights the ongoing fight to bring historic abuses to light and the vital work of specialised officers in securing convictions against paedophiles.