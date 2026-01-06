Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown

Eastbourne Borough Council has swept away rough sleepers camping outside the busy railway station. The popular spot, offering shelter, had become a magnet for those forced to sleep rough.

Concerns Over Safety and Hygiene Spark Action

Public safety and hygiene worries pushed the council to act. A multi-agency operation cleared the site, followed by a deep clean to restore the area’s tidiness.

Council Offers Help – But Offers Declined

Under the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), rough sleepers were offered housing and support. But the council says these individuals have so far refused all help.

Outreach Teams Stay on the Case

Council officers and partner organisations pledge continued outreach to get rough sleepers off the streets. Daily site checks will stop the area being used again.