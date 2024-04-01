Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

In a post-match analysis that left football fans buzzing, former Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane didn’t mince words when discussing Erling Haaland’s performance following Manchester City’s goalless draw with Arsenal.

Haaland, the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 18 goals, failed to leave a lasting impression on Keane. Despite his prolific goal-scoring record, the Norwegian striker’s overall play left much to be desired.

“The level of his general play is so poor,” Keane asserted during his appearance on Sky Sports. “Not just today—laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be. In front of goal, he is the best player in the world, but his general play, for such a talent, is subpar.”

Keane didn’t hold back, drawing a striking comparison: “He’s almost like a League Two player. That’s how I look at him. His general play has to improve, but it will over the next few years. He’s a brilliant striker, no doubt, but he needs to enhance his all-round game.”

The criticism centred on Haaland’s ability to contribute beyond scoring goals. While his finishing prowess remains unmatched, Keane emphasised the need for improvement in other facets of his game. Haaland’s build-up play, hold-up skills, and overall involvement in matches came under scrutiny.