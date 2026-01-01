Watch Live

EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault

  • Updated: 23:12
  • , 1 January 2026
A Royal Marine stands accused of manslaughter after a man died following an alleged brawl in Exmouth.

Tragic Death of 29-Year-Old Cemal Yilmaz

Joseph Jones, 22, is charged with unlawfully killing Cemal Yilmaz, 29, who died in hospital three days after an alleged assault on Church Street on Saturday, December 13.

Mr Yilmaz was rushed to hospital after the incident but sadly passed away on December 16, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

Court Appearance and Bail Details

Jones appeared briefly at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on December 31. He only confirmed his name and address. The case was too serious for magistrates and was sent to crown court.

Originally from Wolverhampton, Jones was granted conditional bail until his next hearing on January 16. He was not required to enter a plea at this stage.

Case Described as ‘Extremely Tragic’

District Judge Stuart Smith called the case “extremely tragic” — especially for the victim’s family, who attended the hearing.

Jones was initially charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after Mr Yilmaz’s death.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a male in Exmouth. A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital following an alleged serious assault on Church Street, Exmouth, on Saturday 13 December. Police were informed he died in hospital on Tuesday 16 December. Following the death, Joseph Jones, 22, of Exmouth Road, Lympstone, has been charged with manslaughter.”

