More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash

Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

UK’s Bold Vision: Transformation in Defence & Civil Nuclear Sector

Simon Harris Confirmed as Fine Gael’s Youngest Leader

Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon

Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon

The Royal Mint has once again ventured into the iconic Star Wars universe with the unveiling of its latest collectable coins and bullion bars, featuring the legendary Millennium Falcon.

Following the success of its initial Star Wars coin series, the Royal Mint’s new second series pays homage to the franchise’s renowned vehicles.

Collectors and fans alike will be thrilled by the latest coin, which showcases the Millennium Falcon landing on a 50p piece. The coin boasts a unique feature, with a silhouette of the Millennium Falcon and the Rebel Alliance Starbird symbol that tilts in the light to reveal hidden symbols.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint, expressed her excitement about the new series, stating, “We are delighted to celebrate the Star Wars franchise’s numismatic return with a series of coins dedicated to its iconic vehicles.”

In addition to the Millennium Falcon coin, the series will feature coins highlighting other iconic vehicles from the Star Wars universe, including the TIE Fighter, X-Wing, and Death Star II, all set for release in 2024.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Fans can also anticipate the release of Royal Mint bullion bars inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. Available in fine gold and silver editions, the first design showcases beloved characters Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo.

Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals at the Royal Mint, remarked, “The Royal Mint’s launch of the Star Wars bullion bars is particularly exciting as iconic characters of the Skywalker Saga have inspired designs that feature on bullion bars for the very first time.”

For eager collectors looking to get their hands on these coveted items, the Millennium Falcon coin, available in both 50p and ounce ranges, will go on sale on the Royal Mint’s website at 9 am on Monday, March 18. Prices range from £11 for a brilliant, uncirculated Millennium Falcon 50p to £2,770 for a gold proof coin.

Customers will also have the option to secure all four coins in the series on Monday, with dispatch scheduled as each coin is released.

The Royal Mint has announced that the bullion bars will be launched just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4, with prices depending on live precious metal rates.

