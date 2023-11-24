Royal Navy Warship HMS Spey makes inaugural visit to India

Today: November 24, 2023

Royal Navy warship, HMS Spey, has made their inaugural visit to India. The Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessel arrived in Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an Indian territory in the Bay of Bengal. Together with the Nicobar Islands to the South, the Andamans serve as a maritime boundary between the Bay of Bengal to the West and the Andaman Sea to the East. Consisting of some 571 islands, of which 37 are inhabited, the islands dominate the Bay of Bengal and the Six Degree and Ten Degree Channels which are amongst the 9 major bottlenecks that control entry to the region, seeing more than 60,000 commercial vessels traversing each year. 20 Nov 23
Berthed alongside Naval Component Command (NAVCC) Head Quarters on the outskirts of Port Blair, Royal Navy officials onboard Spey welcomed their Indian military counterparts for planning discussions.
Defence Advisor to India, Brigadier Nick Sawyer, hosted a discussion on maritime security challenges and priorities within the Bay of Bengal with Indian Navy Senior Officers, Chief of Staff Andaman and Nicobar Command, Rear Admiral Sandeep Sandhu and Cdre Sugreev. Lt Cdr Bridget Macnae RN, HMS Spey’s Executive Officer (temporarily in Command) said:
“Frequent port visits and multilateral exercises between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy continue to support our ever-expanding relationship and operational interaction and cooperation. The UK and India firmly believe in, and promote the Rules Based International System; we share an interest in upholding international maritime law and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.” UK’s Defence Advisor to India, Brigadier Nick Sawyer said:
“We deeply value our relationship with India in a shared endeavour to confront those who challenge the rules-based system and ensure peace and prosperity on and from the sea. The sixth visit of Royal Navy ship to India within a year is the clearest demonstration of that as well as the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt in action.”
At sea, HMS Spey hosted a number of Indian Navy service personnel onboard whilst the ship conducted a maritime manoeuvre exercise with an Indian Naval patrol vessel further developing operational interoperability between the two nations.
HMS Spey’s crew took the opportunity to explore the Islands rich culture and diversity, whilst also discovering incredible flora and fauna in the national park and swimming alongside rich marine life at many of the idyllic beaches and coves.

