Rural officers have tracked down a stolen off-road vehicle in Cranbrook and returned it to its rightful owner

The Can-Am Traxter was located by patrols just two days after it was stolen from a property near Angley Road, during the early hours of Tuesday 12 December 2023.

The all-terrain vehicle was recovered by constables from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force on Thursday 14 December, after enquiries led them to a concealed area of woodland near Golford Road.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone with information to call them. If you can help, contact Kent Police by calling 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/218467/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.