The Crown Prosecution Service has greenlit new charges against Russell Brand following a thorough Metropolitan Police probe.

Two New Charges Added to Growing List

The 50-year-old comedian from Oxfordshire now faces:

One count of rape

One count of sexual assault

These fresh allegations involve two more women and join the original charges from April 2025, which include:

Two counts of rape

One count of indecent assault

Two counts of sexual assault

Allegations Span Over a Decade

The Met launched the investigation in September 2023 after complaints surfaced following reports by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times. The claims include:

1999: Rape in Bournemouth

2001: Indecent assault in Westminster, London

2004: Oral rape and sexual assault in Westminster

2004-2005: Sexual assault in Westminster

Police Call for Witnesses and Offer Support

“The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi. “The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police.”

A dedicated Met team can be contacted via email at [email protected].

Support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis by calling their 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.

Court Dates Set as Case Develops

Russell Brand is due in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2026 for the two latest charges. His trial over the original five charges will begin at Southwark Crown Court on 16 June 2026.

Responsible Reporting Urged

The police stressed the importance of responsible media coverage, urging adherence to Attorney General’s guidance on contempt of court. Editors, publishers, and social media users are advised to seek legal counsel to avoid breaching the law.

In total, the charges involve six separate women and continue to rock the UK entertainment world.