Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range

  • Updated: 21:43
  • , 30 December 2025
Russia has just deployed its fearsome nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system to Belarus, slapping Britain within a terrifying 11-minute missile strike zone. This alarming military move comes as peace talks between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky grind on.

Belarus Confirms Weapon System Now on Combat Duty

The Belarusian defence ministry officially announced the Oreshnik system was placed on combat patrol on December 19, 2025. “The Oreshnik missile division began combat patrol missions in designated areas across our country,” the ministry declared.

The Oreshnik is a “conventional intermediate-range” missile capable of hitting targets all across Europe. Originally Russian, these deadly weapons have now been stationed in Belarus, cranking up Kremlin’s muscle flex on the West.

“This deployment will make him strong,” said Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, referring to Vladimir Putin’s control over the missiles.

Secretive Deployment Caught on Camera

Belarusian state media released footage showing camouflaged mobile launchers rolling through forest roads, covered by specialist troops with netting to keep their positions secret. Satellite experts say the missiles are based at a former airfield in eastern Belarus—though the exact spot remains hush-hush.

Western Experts Sound the Alarm

Defense analysts warn this move signals Russia’s growing reliance on nuclear threats to flex power over Europe. The Oreshnik missile, which means “Hazel Tree” in Russian, was first used in combat last November during a strike on Dnipro, Ukraine.

Putin boasted the missile rockets at 10 times the speed of sound, claiming it can’t be stopped once launched. Analysts say this was mostly a scary warning shot aimed at NATO rather than a tactical strike.

A 2024 Royal United Services Institute report noted: “Russia’s blood-curdling threats have been largely ignored,” but warned persistent sabre-rattling could push Moscow towards dangerous sabotage or outright war in Ukraine.

Tense Timing as Trump and Zelensky Negotiate

The deployment coincides with peace talks between former US President Trump and Ukrainian leader Zelensky. Lukashenko met with the Trump administration just weeks earlier, hinting this missile move might be a power play to boost Russia’s hand at the negotiating table.

With these missiles now so close to NATO borders, Europe faces a stark shift in its security landscape. Britain can be targeted in just 11 minutes, slashing warning times and raising the stakes of any future conflict.

 

