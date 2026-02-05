Fatal Crash in the North Sea

A Russian captain has been locked up for six years after his container ship rammed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea, killing one crew member in a fiery blaze.

Vladimir Motin, 59, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence at the Old Bailey. The crash happened last March when Motin’s vessel, the Solong, collided with the US tanker Stena Immaculate near the Humber Estuary. Both boats were loaded with flammable cargo, sparking a massive fire.

One Crew Member Dead, Body Never Found

Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, who was working at the front of the Solong, died instantly in the blaze. Tragic reports say his body was never recovered.

Captain Accused of ‘Exceptionally Bad Negligence’

During the trial, Motin admitted to an error while trying to turn off the ship’s autopilot. But prosecutors blasted his actions as “exceptionally bad negligence.” They revealed he did nothing to change speed or course, didn’t call for help, or take emergency action, despite the vessels heading for a collision for over 30 minutes.

Judge Andrew Baker slammed Motin’s story as “extremely implausible,” condemning his “complacency and arrogance.” Evidence showed the ship’s navigation alert system was switched off and no attempt was made to avoid the crash.

Police Describe Death as ‘Tragic and Unnecessary’

After sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson of Humberside Police said Motin “completely failed in his duty.” He added the death was “tragic and unnecessary.”