City Hall, led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, is under fire after the Star of David appeared to vanish from the Israeli flag during London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks at the London Eye.

Some 100,000 spectators along the Thames witnessed dozens of flags lit up on the giant wheel at midnight. But the Israeli flag’s central Jewish symbol was either missing or barely visible, sparking outrage online.

Blurry or Censored? The Flag Controversy

BBC footage showed the iconic blue and white Israeli flag – but without a clear Star of David. The symbol only faintly emerged in the final moments, blurred and hard to spot.

City Hall insisted no religious symbols were deliberately removed. A spokesperson said: “The animated flags were small, moving and affected by lighting, so not all details were clear as they morphed into the Union Flag.”

However, critics point out other blue-and-white flags like Guatemala, Argentina and Honduras also suffered distortion, raising eyebrows about selective impact.

Outrage from Israeli Representatives and Media

Ex-Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said on X: “I thought this was a hoax. The Star of David was removed from the Israeli flag during last night’s fireworks at the London Eye. Mayor Sadiq Khan has a lot of explaining to do.”

Broadcaster Melanie Phillips slammed the Mayor: “London marks the new year by erasing the Jews from the State of Israel. This is what Sadiq Khan means when he says ‘antisemitism has no place in London’.”

One viewer tweeted: “Why the hell has the Star of David been removed from the flag of Israel at the NYE London celebrations?”

Backlash Amid Rising Antisemitism in UK

The furore comes as antisemitic incidents soar. The Community Security Trust recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2025 – the second-highest six-month total ever.

2024 saw 2,019 incidents

2023 hit a record 4,296, linked to the October Hamas attack on Israel

The New Year’s Eve display blasted over 12,000 fireworks and 400 lights to a global TV audience, featuring stars like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Raye.

The flag controversy has reignited debate over Khan’s approach to London’s diverse communities, especially Jewish representation at public events.

City Hall claims technical glitches caused the flag’s blurry look. But critics say the incident shows disturbing insensitivity at a critical moment.