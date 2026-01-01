Watch Live

BO STAR Star of David ‘Removed’ from Israeli Flag at London NYE Fireworks

  • Updated: 01:30
  • , 2 January 2026
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags

City Hall, led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, is under fire after the Star of David appeared to vanish from the Israeli flag during London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks at the London Eye.

Some 100,000 spectators along the Thames witnessed dozens of flags lit up on the giant wheel at midnight. But the Israeli flag’s central Jewish symbol was either missing or barely visible, sparking outrage online.

Blurry or Censored? The Flag Controversy

BBC footage showed the iconic blue and white Israeli flag – but without a clear Star of David. The symbol only faintly emerged in the final moments, blurred and hard to spot.

City Hall insisted no religious symbols were deliberately removed. A spokesperson said: “The animated flags were small, moving and affected by lighting, so not all details were clear as they morphed into the Union Flag.”

However, critics point out other blue-and-white flags like Guatemala, Argentina and Honduras also suffered distortion, raising eyebrows about selective impact.

Outrage from Israeli Representatives and Media

Ex-Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said on X: “I thought this was a hoax. The Star of David was removed from the Israeli flag during last night’s fireworks at the London Eye. Mayor Sadiq Khan has a lot of explaining to do.”

Broadcaster Melanie Phillips slammed the Mayor: “London marks the new year by erasing the Jews from the State of Israel. This is what Sadiq Khan means when he says ‘antisemitism has no place in London’.”

One viewer tweeted: “Why the hell has the Star of David been removed from the flag of Israel at the NYE London celebrations?”

Backlash Amid Rising Antisemitism in UK

The furore comes as antisemitic incidents soar. The Community Security Trust recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2025 – the second-highest six-month total ever.

  • 2024 saw 2,019 incidents
  • 2023 hit a record 4,296, linked to the October Hamas attack on Israel

The New Year’s Eve display blasted over 12,000 fireworks and 400 lights to a global TV audience, featuring stars like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Raye.

The flag controversy has reignited debate over Khan’s approach to London’s diverse communities, especially Jewish representation at public events.

City Hall claims technical glitches caused the flag’s blurry look. But critics say the incident shows disturbing insensitivity at a critical moment.

 

Recommended for you

HORROR BLAZE Explosive New Year Horror at Swiss Ski Resort: ‘Around 40 Dead’ and 100 Injured in Bar Blaze
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags
FIREWORK OUTRAGE Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks ‘Virtue-Signalling’ Flags
Emirates A380 Forced to Turn Back After Takeoff From Heathrow
DOOR SCARE Emirates A380 Forced to Turn Back After Takeoff From Heathrow

BREKAING

Massive Blaze Tears Through Vondelkerk Tower in Early Hours
MAJOR BLAZE Massive Blaze Tears Through Vondelkerk Tower in Early Hours

Must READ

Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
FATAL CRASH Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
HARROWING FOOTAGE Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
DIPPED HEADLIGHTS Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
STREET BRAWL Early New Year drama on Eltham Hill as a man in his 50s was attacked just after 2am
European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
BOMBSHELL European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags
BO STAR Star of David ‘Removed’ from Israeli Flag at London NYE Fireworks

More For You

UK Rings in 2026 with Europe's Biggest Firework Spectacle
HAPPY NEW YEAR UK Rings in 2026 with Europe’s Biggest Firework Spectacle
Masked Thieves Target Woodingdean and Hove Homes
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Masked Thieves Target Woodingdean and Hove Homes
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
PUB ATTACK Man Charged with Manslaughter After 63-Year-Old Dies in Haywards Heath
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover
BRING HIM HOME Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAFFIC CHAOS M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle
Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
MAJOR BLAZE Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
MANHUNT FOR ATTACKER Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol
RAVE RAIDED Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol
Tragedy on New Year’s Day: Person Dies After Falling from Walworth Flat
TRAGIC NEWS Tragedy on New Year’s Day: Person Dies After Falling from Walworth Flat
HORROR BLAZE Deadly fire strikes Crans-Montana party

BREAKING

STAND OFF Man Held After 9-Hour Battersea Stand-Off Over Racial and Homophobic Attack
Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence
KEYROAD CLOSED Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence
Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash
Woman Found Dead in River Waveney, Beccles – Police Appeal for Information
BODY FOUND Woman Found Dead in River Waveney, Beccles – Police Appeal for Information
Police Officer Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Family in Boxing Day Blaze

BREAKING

TRIBUTES PAID Police Officer Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Family in Boxing Day Blaze
Police Release E-Fit of Milton Keynes Sexual Assault Suspect
SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Police Release E-Fit of Milton Keynes Sexual Assault Suspect
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
PROBE LAUNCHED Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham
Rare Amber Alert and Snow Warnings as Arctic Blast Slams UK
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Rare Amber Alert and Snow Warnings as Arctic Blast Slams UK
New Drone Laws Ground Many UK Flyers
IT"S NOW LAW New Drone Laws Ground Many UK Flyers
Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed on New Year’s Eve
JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed on New Year’s Eve

More From UKNIP

Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train
URGENT APPEAL Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train
Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car
POLICE SWOOP Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car
Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement
POLICE PROBE Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed to Death in Lewisham on New Year’s Eve
error: Content is protected !!