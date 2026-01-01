Watch Live

FIREWORK OUTRAGE Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks ‘Virtue-Signalling’ Flags

  • Updated: 09:41
  • , 1 January 2026
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags

 

New Year Fireworks Spark Outrage

Sir Sadiq Khan was forced to defend London’s New Year fireworks after furious viewers slammed the display for a controversial “flags” segment. The BBC broadcast a portion of the show featuring national flags projected onto the London Eye, with a voiceover claiming, “this is what England means to me.”

Flags and Fury: What Went Wrong?

The narration celebrated England’s diversity, saying:

“Here’s what England means to me – the real England. When it’s sunny, it’s too hot. When it’s cold, the weather’s rubbish. England to me is a cup of tea. How many sugars? I’m sweet enough.”

“England, to me, is Caribbean barbers with a sharpish trim. It’s Christian neighbours saying Happy Hanukkah, mate, and Muslim mums saying Merry Christmas, love.”

“And you think you’re seeing flags now? Wait until the World Cup’s on. Then you’ll know about flags, my son.”

“Because this is what England means to me. It’s about loving each other no matter what colour you are, where you’re from, or who your God is. Because this is England. This is the United Kingdom.”

The display also projected the EU flag, sparking added anger among viewers online.

Social Media Erupts as Viewers Slam Display

Viewers were quick to pour scorn on the fireworks, accusing Khan of virtue signalling.

  • One angry user, George Madgwick, wrote: “Christ, if I didn’t dislike Sadiq Khan, London Mayor, enough already. That virtue-signalling rubbish for the midnight fireworks on BBC just tipped it for me.”
  • Aaron Stewart hit out over the absence of the Northern Irish Ulster Banner alongside Home Nations flags: “We fought in two world wars, multiple conflicts since, the fourth pillar of the UK… The UK begins in Essex and ends in Sussex for some.”

Khan Counters Criticism with Unity Message

Despite the backlash, the Mayor stood firm on social media, posting:

“Hope over fear, unity over division. As we head into 2026, our New Year’s fireworks lit up the skies with a clear message about the importance of togetherness. Hope you enjoyed the show.”

In a pre-fireworks interview with the BBC, Khan declared, “diversity is a strength, not a weakness,” adding:

“It makes us richer, not poorer… It makes us the greatest city in the world. If people have a problem with that, that’s their problem, not ours.”

Taking a veiled swipe at Donald Trump following the former US President’s repeated attacks, Khan said:

“I’m proud to live in a great city like London. We don’t just tolerate differences, we respect, embrace, and celebrate them. Londoners know that when people try to talk down our city, it’s because they’re jealous.”

