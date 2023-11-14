Sadiq Khan Rejects “24-hour Cooldown” Proposal for ULEZ Charges Affecting Night Shift Workers

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has dismissed the proposal of introducing a “24-hour cooldown” period for drivers of non-compliant vehicles in the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). This proposal aimed to exempt drivers from paying the daily charge more than once in a 24-hour period, a move particularly beneficial for night shift workers.

The ULEZ Charge and Its Impact on Night Shift Workers

The ULEZ, which recently expanded to cover all of Greater London, imposes a daily charge of £12.50 on older, more polluting vehicles. The charge resets at midnight each day, meaning that drivers commuting in the morning and returning in the afternoon are charged once per day. However, night shift workers, commuting during the early hours of the morning, face the possibility of being charged twice within a single working shift, amounting to six charges per week.

Dr. Onkar Sahota’s Concerns and the Mayor’s Response

The issue was brought to the Mayor’s attention by Dr. Onkar Sahota, Labour London Assembly Member for Ealing and Hillingdon, who queried whether a 24-hour cooldown could be implemented to alleviate the financial burden on these workers. In response, the Mayor’s office acknowledged the value of night-time workers but emphasized the availability of other travel options, such as night buses. The office also highlighted that only a small proportion of drivers use non-compliant cars, with data indicating that 95.3% of vehicles in London are now ULEZ-compliant.

Mitigation Measures and Ongoing Reviews

The Mayor’s office pointed to mitigations including night bus and Tube services and a £160m scrappage scheme, now accessible to every Londoner with an eligible non-compliant car or motorcycle, offering financial support to those affected by the ULEZ charges. The Mayor’s office reassured that road user charging schemes are continually reviewed to ensure their effectiveness.

Liberal Democrat Stance

The issue of night shift workers facing double ULEZ charges was also previously raised by Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Rob Blackie, who advocated for a more nuanced and targeted approach to the charging system.

Conclusion

While the Mayor’s office recognizes the contributions of night-time workers, the decision to not implement the 24-hour cooldown period reflects a balancing act between environmental objectives and the practicalities of urban transportation policies. The Mayor’s office remains committed to reviewing and adjusting these policies to meet the evolving needs of London’s diverse population.