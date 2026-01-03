“`html

Meet the Villains Behind December 2025’s Most Shocking Crimes

December 2025 saw a string of grim verdicts as London’s worst offenders landed behind bars. From fatal pub brawls to sinister online predators, here are the men sentenced for their brutal deeds.

Sainsbury’s Killer Jailed Over Fatal Beckenham Attack

Demeish Williams, 30, from Croydon, was locked up for five years and three months for the manslaughter of Andrew Clark, 43.

On March 16, Andrew died three days after Williams struck him outside Sainsbury’s on Upper Elmers End Road, Beckenham. The attack came after a queue dispute — Andrew refused Williams’ rude demand to cut in.

Williams, furious, grabbed a facemask from his car, waited outside, then slapped Andrew hard on the side of the head while shouting, “I told you to f***ing apologise.”

Williams must serve two-thirds of his sentence and, factoring in remand, could be free by September 2028.

“This country is a joke,” said one family member in court. Another called the sentence a “disgrace.” “Victims are too often left without the protection, transparency and fairness they deserve,” the family added. “Andrew will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, humour and love.”

Wetherspoons Death: Man Jailed for Killing Pensioner Charlie Prodromou

Paul Tallant, 43, from Eltham, was sentenced to 10½ years for killing 63-year-old Charlie Prodromou in a brutal brawl outside The Watch House pub, Lewisham.

Charlie died after being punched twice, falling, and hitting his head on March 1. Tallant then posed in a “victor’s stance” over Charlie’s body.

Tallant claimed self-defence, but the judge dismissed this, noting Charlie was retreating when fatally struck.

Danny Donovan, 40, got 26 months for threatening a Samaritan with a knife while trying to break up the fight.

Charlie’s family remembered him as a “truly good man” with a “beautifully jolly face”.

Greenwich Duo Coerced Girls to Self-Harm, Mocked Them Online

Charlie Johnson, 24, and Prince Singh, 23, preyed on teenage girls, forcing them to carve names into their skin and sharing the images in sick online chats.

Judge Ruth Downing condemned their “deeply unhealthy interest” and said they treated their abuse like a “game,” targeting vulnerable young women.

One victim said Johnson “weaponised” her youth and left her “emotionally worthless” with lasting nightmares. Johnson was jailed for four years; Singh got two years and nine months.

Other Notorious Sentences You Need to Know

Hai Van Nguyen, 42 , sentenced to life for stabbing his wife Hien Thi Vu to death in Lewisham.

, sentenced to life for stabbing his wife Hien Thi Vu to death in Lewisham. Rakeem Thomas, 20 , got 16 months for carrying a 10-inch knife tangled in his hair at Brixton Police Station. Previously acquitted of attempted murder.

, got 16 months for carrying a 10-inch knife tangled in his hair at Brixton Police Station. Previously acquitted of attempted murder. Paul Martin, 60 , jailed for 3 years and 3 months after encouraging violent terrorism online. He urged followers to use crossbows and petrol bombs.

, jailed for 3 years and 3 months after encouraging violent terrorism online. He urged followers to use crossbows and petrol bombs. Nicholas Orlando Green, 36 , slapped with 11 years for an unprovoked double stabbing at Kennington station.

, slapped with 11 years for an unprovoked double stabbing at Kennington station. Harry Foster-Smith, 19 , doing 2 years 8 months after crashing a stolen car into an ambulance during a police chase on the M2, injuring two paramedics.

, doing 2 years 8 months after crashing a stolen car into an ambulance during a police chase on the M2, injuring two paramedics. Tye Hunt, 23 , from Brockley, got 2 years 10 months for grooming and trying to arrange sex with two underage girls via Snapchat.

, from Brockley, got 2 years 10 months for grooming and trying to arrange sex with two underage girls via Snapchat. Ibrahim Ahmed, 23 , hit with 21 years plus 5 years licence for stabbing his landlord in Croydon, leaving him fighting for life.

, hit with 21 years plus 5 years licence for stabbing his landlord in Croydon, leaving him fighting for life. Daniel Baptiste, 46, jailed for 25 months for strangling and beating a woman in Sydenham.

The strangulation victim thanked police and prosecutors, saying, “Without them believing in me and helping me to open my eyes to the abuse… I wouldn’t be here today.” “I hope that by speaking the truth and bringing the defendant to justice, I have saved many other women.”

These sentences reveal a grim cross-section of London crime — from vicious attacks to grooming and terrorism. The justice system moves on, but the scars left behind will not heal so easily.