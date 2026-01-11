Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk

Sainsbury’s has urgently recalled its By Sainsbury’s Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Redcurrant Honey & Rosemary Glaze. The product contains milk, a major allergen, which wasn’t listed on the label.

Health Alert for Milk Allergy Sufferers

This packaging error puts anyone allergic or intolerant to milk or milk components at serious risk. If you bought this product, check now — it could be dangerous.

Recall Details

Pack size: 400g

Batch code: 8090642

Use by date: 21 January 2026

What To Do If You’ve Bought It

If you have a milk allergy or intolerance, do not eat it. Instead, return the lamb shoulder to any Sainsbury’s store for a full refund — no receipt needed.

For more info, visit Sainsbury’s website or call their Customer Care team on 0800 636 262.