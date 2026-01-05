Watch Live

VILE SLUR Salvation Army worker fired for vile refugee slur loses tribunal battle

  • Updated: 15:36
  • , 5 January 2026
A Salvation Army staffer who told colleagues refugees should be sent back “on a f***ing boat” has lost his claim that his sacking was unfair. A Dundee employment tribunal ruled his dismissal lawful – despite nearly two decades on the job.

Outrage over vile refugee comments

Charles Markie, 56, worked at Strathmore Lodge in Dundee, a Salvation Army hostel helping migrants and the homeless. His job was to support vulnerable people, including refugees. But in March 2024, he lost his cool over new council housing policies and sparked fury with his remarks.

Markie told colleagues: “There wouldn’t be a housing shortage if we weren’t taking in 150 refugees.” Then he exploded: “Send them all back on a f***ing boat.” When asked if this included a Syrian refugee staying at the hostel, he said: “Yes, the lot of them.”

Tribunal backs Salvation Army’s zero-tolerance stance

His racist comments were instantly reported, angering staff and leading to an informal warning from his manager. Markie whined that staff “couldn’t even joke or take part in banter.” A disciplinary hearing chaired by service manager Karen Good found his words amounted to gross misconduct.

Judge James Hendry slammed Markie’s insensitivity. “Colleagues were shocked,” the judge said. “His comments betrayed complete insensitivity towards those they were duty bound to help.” The judge ruled the Salvation Army was fully justified in firing Markie. All his claims of unfair dismissal, sex discrimination, and harassment were rejected.

Two decades of service no shield for hate speech

Markie argued he wasn’t racist because he has “foreign friends” and said the remarks were just “his personal opinion” and “banter.” The tribunal wasn’t convinced. His offensive comments directly clashed with the charity’s mission to serve refugees and migrants.

His nearly 20 years working for the Salvation Army couldn’t excuse “remarks colleagues found shocking” and displaying “complete insensitivity”.

Clear warning to staff working with vulnerable groups

The ruling pounds home a stark message: those working with vulnerable populations, especially in charities, must uphold their employer’s values. Freedom of speech won’t protect racist or hostile views that undermine professional duties.

Markie’s claims of unfair treatment and discrimination were firmly dismissed. The Salvation Army acted properly throughout.

 

