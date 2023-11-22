Santa Bus Joins Floral Clock Christmas Festivities in Brighton and Hove

The iconic Floral Clock at Palmeira Square in Hove is all set to embrace the festive season with a dazzling Christmas makeover. This week, the clock will be adorned with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, complete with shimmering lights, bringing the holiday spirit to the heart of the community.

On Friday, 24 November, the Brunswick Town Association extends an invitation to Hove residents for the much-anticipated annual lighting ceremony of the Floral Clock Christmas tree. The festivities are scheduled to commence at 3.45 pm at St John the Baptist Church, setting the stage for a delightful afternoon. In a special performance, the Brunswick Primary School Choir will captivate attendees with a selection of Christmas carols, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Photo – Sussex.News

The event will build up to an exciting moment with a countdown led by Brighton & Hove Mayor, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, at Palmeira Square. This will culminate in the ceremonial switching on of the Christmas tree lights, a moment that promises to be a visual spectacle.

Adding to the festive charm, the popular Santa Bus from Brighton & Hove Buses will be stationed at the square. Visitors will have the opportunity to climb aboard this holiday-themed bus, which is set to embark on its first Christmas journey of the season at 5.05 pm.

The Christmas tree, a Sussex-grown Nordman Fir provided by Sussex Christmas Trees, is a testament to local collaboration and community spirit. Its installation at the Floral Clock is expertly handled by Brighton & Hove City Council’s Cityparks Projects team.