In 2025, Hastings RNLI lifeboat station welcomed a staggering 21,738 visitors eager to get up close with the lifesaving crew. The influx included 51 pre-booked groups and a massive 19,325 walk-ins, many discovering for the first time that they could meet the volunteer crew and see the lifeboats in action.

Visitors Get a Front-Row Seat to Lifesaving Action

Following a record-breaking bicentenary year in 2024, interest in Hastings lifeboat station remains sky-high. With 13 group visits already locked in for 2026, the station is a hot spot for schools, Scout groups, Marine Cadets, and even international students.

Guests get to tour two operational lifeboats: the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and the speedy D-class inshore lifeboat.

Guides deliver eye-opening talks about lifesaving, water safety, and the RNLI’s vital mission.

Walk-in visitors enjoy the Shannon lifeboat from an interactive viewing gantry, packed with screens and kids’ activities.

Popular questions from visitors include:

How does the lifeboat launch from its low boathouse?

When was the last emergency call out?

How is the RNLI funded?

Volunteers Take Lifesaving Beyond the Station

The Hastings crew don’t just wait for visitors—they actively spread the lifesaving message far and wide. Volunteers regularly visit care homes, community groups, and charities within a 10-mile radius, raising awareness and promoting sea safety.

Want to visit the Hastings lifeboat station? Drop by anytime or get in touch with the Lifeboat Station Visits Officers, Judith Collins and Annette Veness, to arrange a personalised tour.

About the RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is the UK and Ireland’s heroic charity saving lives at sea since 1824. Its volunteer crews operate 24/7, manning 238 lifeboat stations and supporting over 240 lifeguard units. Funded entirely by public donations, the RNLI has saved tens of thousands of lives and continues to safeguard coastlines across the British Isles.