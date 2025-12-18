Scaffolding collapses onto parked cars in Hove as emergency services close First Avenue

Scaffolding Crash in Hove: Cars Flattened Under Falling Frames

Emergency crews rushed to First Avenue in Hove today after huge scaffolding panels dropped from a nine-storey building. The metal nightmare smashed onto several parked cars below, sparking a rapid safety response.

Firefighters and Council Join Forces

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) teamed up with Brighton & Hove City Council to secure the scene. Firefighters and council officers are now busy making the area safe, checking the scaffolding’s stability, and inspecting the building for structural damage.

Road Closure and Safety Warnings

First Avenue is shut both ways as emergency teams work. Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to steer clear while the scene is secured. So far, there are no reports of injuries, but damage to vehicles is still being assessed.

Investigation Underway

Nearby residents have been warned to stay clear while safety checks continue. Authorities will launch an investigation once the site is safe, looking into how the scaffolding came loose.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.