Scaffolding Crash Crushes Cars on Hove Seafront

Chaos erupted on Thursday afternoon when scaffolding plummeted from a Hove seafront building, smashing into several parked cars. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the dramatic collapse.

Emergency Services Rush to Kingsway Court

The accident took place around 1.30pm at Kingsway Court on First Avenue, near the busy seafront. Big chunks of scaffolding tumbled onto the road below, forcing the swift arrival of East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Sussex Police, and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A fire service spokesperson revealed crews were dispatched at 1.29pm after the collapse was reported. Firefighters from Preston Circus quickly secured the scene, worked with police to set up safety cordons, and made sure the public was safe.

Cars Wrecked but No Injuries Reported

Multiple parked vehicles suffered major damage

Paramedics sent but no casualties needed treatment

Fire crews left the area after handing over to contractors at 3.15pm

Assessments of the building’s stability are underway. Contractors now have the job of making the site safe and preventing any further danger.