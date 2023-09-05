School Closures Imminent as Unsafe Concrete Sparks Concerns in England

In a move aimed at ensuring student safety, the government of England has declared the immediate closure of school buildings constructed with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), a type of concrete notorious for its susceptibility to collapse. This announcement is expected to affect around 104 educational institutions, compounding the disruption already faced by 50 schools this year due to similar concerns.

The Department for Education (DfE) clarified that the “vast majority of schools and colleges will be unaffected by this change,” emphasising that safety remains a top priority. However, this decision has garnered criticism from the Labour party, labelling it a “staggering display of Tory incompetence.”

RAAC, a lightweight concrete used widely between the 1950s and mid-1990s, has come under scrutiny due to its propensity to collapse. A recent report by the National Audit Office (NAO) characterised the risk of injury or death resulting from a school building collapse as “very likely and critical.” The report highlighted concerns over buildings that still contained RAAC.

The DfE’s guidance states that any area confirmed to have RAAC should not be accessible without proper mitigations in place. While a timeline for replacing the concrete has not been provided, school leaders are urging for an “urgent plan” to address the issue promptly.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan cited “new evidence about RAAC” as the catalyst for this decision, emphasising the need for a cautious approach to safeguard both students and staff. Keegan outlined a plan that aims to minimise disruptions to student learning and provide necessary funding and support for schools to implement mitigations against RAAC-related risks.

Julie McCulloch, the director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, expressed disappointment in the government’s handling of the situation. She underscored the importance of addressing the issue earlier and criticised the lack of investment in school infrastructure. McCulloch acknowledged the necessity of the decision but noted the disruptive impact it would have on students, families, and staff.