Chaos on the A3290: A collision between a school coach and a bus on a busy Berkshire slip road has left 18 people hurt, including nine schoolchildren.

Crash Details: Injuries and Emergency Response

The crash happened around 8:25 AM on the A3290 slip road leading onto Sutton Seeds Roundabout in Earley. Nine children and the coach driver suffered minor injuries. On the bus, eight adults were also hurt.

South Central ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service (SCAS) said one child and one adult may require hospital treatment. A spokesperson revealed they initially responded to a vehicle fire but found both the crash and the bus engine ablaze upon arrival.

Fire Service and Police Issue Warnings

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and aid the injured. valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police, SCAS, and RBFRS have urged motorists to steer clear of the area due to ongoing emergency operations and traffic disruption.

Adding to the morning’s troubles, SCAS reported another minor two-car crash on the same slip road earlier today, luckily with no injuries.

Stay Clear and Stay Safe

Accident site: A3290 slip road near Sutton Seeds Roundabout, Earley

Injuries: 9 children, 9 adults all minor, 2 possibly needing hospital

Emergency services on scene managing fire and injuries

Road closures and traffic delays expected – avoid if possible

Police and rescue crews continue their investigation and recovery work. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.