Schoolboy charged with terror offences linked to IS

A 15-year-old boy from Nottingham has been charged with terror offences linked to the so-called Islamic State (IS), police have said.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said the boy had been charged with six counts of dissemination of terrorist publications and one count of support for a proscribed organisation.

He was arrested in June as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led, investigation into suspicious activity online about IS.

The boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said there was no immediate threat to public safety.

This is the latest in a series of arrests and charges related to IS activity in the UK.

In September, a 20-year-old man from Newcastle upon Tyne was sentenced to five years and two months in prison for possessing and distributing IS propaganda.

In July, a 32-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent was jailed for four years and six months for sharing IS propaganda online.

And in June, two men from Coventry were jailed for a total of 11 years for plotting to travel to Syria to join IS.

The arrests are part of a wider effort by police to counter the threat posed by IS.

In July, the government announced that it would increase the number of armed police officers by 2,000 to help to protect against the threat of terrorism.