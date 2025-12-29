Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas

Tragic Death in Hamstreet Blaze

Heartbreaking news from Kent as 13-year-old Lily Kennedy lost her life in a devastating house fire near Ashford just days after Christmas.

The blaze tore through the family home in the sleepy village of Hamstreet on Sunday lunchtime. Lily, described by her aunt as a ‘princess’, died in the inferno, while her mother Annemarie Childs and another child remain in hospital.

Neighbours desperately tried to enter the burning house but were beaten back by fierce flames that are believed to have started downstairs.

Firefighter Injuries and Ongoing Investigation

The fire was so intense that three firefighters were hospitalised after tackling the blaze, though they have since been released.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews spent hours extinguishing hot spots and working to make the property structurally safe.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway,” said KFRS, offering condolences to those affected.

Family Tributes and Community Support

Lily’s aunt, Marie Louise, took to social media, saying:

“Rest in peace sweet girl Xx. My poor niece, thoughts and prayers are with my poor brother and Lily’s mum.”

A GoFundMe page launched by a friend of Lily’s father is raising funds for her funeral. The appeal reads:

“Lily was a wonderful, happy, full of life child. All funds raised will give this little girl the send off she truly deserves.”

Family friend Aeryn Gower added:

“I am beyond sad to hear this news. She was always smiley and knocking on our door wanting to play. She will never be forgotten.”

Fire Details and Local Reaction

Lily’s father, Chris Kennedy, 49, a keen amateur footballer and media producer, lives locally.

Her mother Annemarie, 40, is a tutor for vulnerable adults in Kent.

The fire gutted the semi-detached home, with six fire engines and a height vehicle deployed to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze while neighbours could only watch helplessly.

Christmas decorations lie deflated in the damaged front garden, highlighting the timing of the tragedy.

Local services set up a welfare hub at Hamstreet Village Hall to support the community.

Kent Police thanked emergency crews and managed the scene which remains taped off as the investigation continues.

This terrible blaze has left a family shattered and a village mourning the loss of one of its own, as they enter the new year in grief.