Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas

  • Updated: 11:09
  • , 29 December 2025
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas

 

Tragic Death in Hamstreet Blaze

Heartbreaking news from Kent as 13-year-old Lily Kennedy lost her life in a devastating house fire near Ashford just days after Christmas.

The blaze tore through the family home in the sleepy village of Hamstreet on Sunday lunchtime. Lily, described by her aunt as a ‘princess’, died in the inferno, while her mother Annemarie Childs and another child remain in hospital.

Neighbours desperately tried to enter the burning house but were beaten back by fierce flames that are believed to have started downstairs.

Firefighter Injuries and Ongoing Investigation

The fire was so intense that three firefighters were hospitalised after tackling the blaze, though they have since been released.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews spent hours extinguishing hot spots and working to make the property structurally safe.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway,” said KFRS, offering condolences to those affected.

 

Family Tributes and Community Support

Lily’s aunt, Marie Louise, took to social media, saying:

“Rest in peace sweet girl Xx. My poor niece, thoughts and prayers are with my poor brother and Lily’s mum.”

A GoFundMe page launched by a friend of Lily’s father is raising funds for her funeral. The appeal reads:

 

“Lily was a wonderful, happy, full of life child. All funds raised will give this little girl the send off she truly deserves.”

Family friend Aeryn Gower added:

“I am beyond sad to hear this news. She was always smiley and knocking on our door wanting to play. She will never be forgotten.”

One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured

Fire Details and Local Reaction

  • Lily’s father, Chris Kennedy, 49, a keen amateur footballer and media producer, lives locally.
  • Her mother Annemarie, 40, is a tutor for vulnerable adults in Kent.
  • The fire gutted the semi-detached home, with six fire engines and a height vehicle deployed to the scene.
  • Firefighters extinguished the blaze while neighbours could only watch helplessly.
  • Christmas decorations lie deflated in the damaged front garden, highlighting the timing of the tragedy.
  • Local services set up a welfare hub at Hamstreet Village Hall to support the community.

Kent Police thanked emergency crews and managed the scene which remains taped off as the investigation continues.

This terrible blaze has left a family shattered and a village mourning the loss of one of its own, as they enter the new year in grief.

Recommended for you

Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
EMBARRASSMENT French Police Union Slams Migrant Crackdown Plan Over Safety Fears
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
CHARGED AND REMANDED Ashford Robbery Suspect Busted and Charged

BREAKING

ICONIC HOTEL Huge Blaze Tears Through Glasgow City Centre Near House of Gods Hotel
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy

Must READ

Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford

More For You

Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential

More From UK News in Pictures

Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood
Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
MC BUSTED Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
BLAZING INFERNO Blaze Erupts at Two Glasgow Hotels Near Iconic Polo Lounge Nightclub
British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
ARREST IN THAILAND British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
POLICE PROBE Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion

More From UKNIP

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?