Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999

Police are urgently searching for 15-year-old Miriam, who mysteriously disappeared from her home in Birmingham just days before Christmas.

Disappearance Sparks Police Alarm

Miriam went missing on Tuesday, December 22, from the Sheldon area near Birmingham Airport. West Midlands Police have voiced serious concerns for her welfare.

She was reported missing around 8pm and was last seen wearing a black puffer coat and black leggings.

What Miriam Looks Like

Age: 15

Ethnicity: Black

Hair: Long brown hair

Eyes: Brown

Police Plea: Call 999 if You Spot Her

West Midlands Police said: “Fifteen-year-old Miriam is missing from her home in Birmingham and we’re concerned for her welfare.”

“She was last seen earlier today wearing a black puffer coat and black leggings.”

“If you see Miriam, call 999 quoting log 733 of December 23.”

The community is urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings immediately to help bring Miriam home safely this Christmas.