PICTURED Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested

  • Updated: 16:55
  • , 16 December 2025
Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested

A tragic stabbing has rocked Weston-super-Mare after nine-year-old Aria Thorpe was fatally attacked at her home. Police rushed to the scene in the Mead Vale area within minutes but could not save her.

Teenager Arrested Near Train Station

A teenage boy was arrested less than half a mile from the scene at Worle rail station. He is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities have not revealed his age or if he was known to the victim.

Police Appeal for Calm and Respect

“We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news,” said Superintendent Jen Appleford.

“The girl’s family were informed last night. It is impossible for us to put into words the pain and anguish they are feeling right now. Our heartfelt condolences go out to them, and we’ll ensure they receive support from a specially-trained officer.”

“A criminal investigation is already underway. For respect to the family, we ask people not to speculate on the circumstances or identities involved, as that only adds to their distress.”

Community on Edge as Investigation Continues

A police cordon remains in place as detectives sift through evidence at the property. Superintendent Appleford added:

  • “We expect the community to come together in response to this tragedy.”
  • “There will be increased police patrols in the area over the coming days.”
  • “We urge anyone with concerns to come forward but reassure the public there is no known increased risk.”
  • “Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

This heartbreaking case is sending shockwaves across Somerset and beyond. For those affected, support services are being offered to help cope with the tragedy.

 

