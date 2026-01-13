Watch Live

WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On

  • Updated: 12:12
  • , 13 January 2026
Water Crisis Hits Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead, Maidstone and More

Thousands of homes across Kent and Sussex remain dry-eyed and waterless as a major incident declared on Monday continues to wreak havoc. Schools have been forced to close for a second day amid ongoing water shortages impacting towns such as Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead, Maidstone, Whitstable, Canterbury, and surrounding areas.

Water Supplies Still Struggling After Storm and Freeze

South East Water (SEW) blames the crisis on the battering from Storm Goretti and freezing temperatures, which caused burst pipes and power cuts. Residents in Harbledown, Canterbury, Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells, Headcorn, Hollingbourne, Kingswood, Sutton Valence, Sevenoaks, and Ulcombe are still facing disruptions.

SEW says it’s working through the night to boost reservoir levels. “Water may return intermittently before full recovery,” the company warned.

Kent Council Boss Slams Water Company Chief

Linden Kemkaran, Kent County Council leader, said: “The ongoing situation with water in Kent is a disgrace. I will be urging fellow Kent Leaders to demand the head of SEW steps down. He clearly is not up to the job.”

Schools and Communities Struggle as Power Cuts Worsen Crisis

Power outages have caused pumping stations in parts of Tunbridge Wells to fail, worsening water shortages. MP Mike Martin revealed efforts to keep schools open amid A-Level and GCSE mocks, securing bottled water and grey water for flushing toilets.

“Despite SEW promising supply returns, I expect issues to persist into the weekend,” Martin added.

Government Calls Crisis ‘Unacceptable’ Amid Rising Tensions

The Prime Minister’s office branded the disruption “completely unacceptable”. Water Minister Emma Hardy held emergency talks with water firms and officials to speed up restoration, prioritising vulnerable residents and essential services.

South East Water Under Fire as MPs Demand Leadership Shake-Up

MPs from affected areas have called for SEW’s chief executive David Hinton to be sacked. Shadow Secretary Helen Whately slammed his performance, saying: “He is not up to the job and must be moved on.”

Ms Hardy confirmed SEW is under investigation from the Drinking Water Inspectorate over repeated failures.

Key Facts

  • About 25,000 customers still face no or intermittent water.
  • Several schools including St Peters CofE Primary and Skinners’ Academy remain closed.
  • Bottled water stations operating at Tunbridge Wells Rugby Club; plans for more at St John’s Leisure Centre.
  • Residents report 2-hour round trips and empty water stations, branding company’s response a “disgrace”.

What Residents Should Know

SEW says those needing extra support can join the Priority Services Register. Water deliveries were paused but can resume if conditions worsen.

Stay tuned for live updates as this severe water crisis unfolds.

