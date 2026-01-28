GEOAmey is out as Scotland’s prisoner transport firm following major blunders, including the jaw-dropping escape of a violent rapist right outside Edinburgh High Court. Aaron Strachan, 21, who admitted raping and abducting a 15-year-old girl, broke free during a court transfer before being quickly caught nearby.

Mitie Snaps Up £415 Million Prisoner Transport Contract

From January 2027, Mitie will take the wheel with a huge £415 million deal running until April 2035. The facilities giant will rollout a 133-strong vehicle fleet packed with top-notch security tech: real-time tracking, live CCTV, and body-worn cameras for staff. New vehicle designs will also focus on calming stressed prisoners to prevent repeat fiascos.

GEOAmey Walks Away, Justice Ministry Demands Tougher Standards

GEOAmey confirmed it didn’t even bid for the new contract, claiming the terms didn’t meet their risk-reward expectations but promised a smooth handover. Justice officials stressed the switch aims to boost public safety, reliability, and get better value for taxpayers. After Strachan’s breakout embarrassment, Scotland means business.